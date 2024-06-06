Tram Collision in Kemerovo Injures Sixty-Seven

Sixty-seven people were injured in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Thursday after two trams collided on a bridge, said Ilya Seredyuk, the acting governor of the region, three in grave condition.

On the Telegram messaging app, Seredyuk said one person was in surgery and two in intensive care in a hospital in the Siberian city.

