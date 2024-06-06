Left Menu

Tram Collision in Kemerovo Injures Sixty-Seven

Sixty-seven people were injured in Kemerovo, Russia, following a tram collision on a bridge. Three individuals are in critical condition, with one in surgery and two in intensive care. Ilya Seredyuk, the acting governor, provided these updates on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:09 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Sixty-seven people were injured in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Thursday after two trams collided on a bridge, said Ilya Seredyuk, the acting governor of the region, three in grave condition.

On the Telegram messaging app, Seredyuk said one person was in surgery and two in intensive care in a hospital in the Siberian city.

