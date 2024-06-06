Left Menu

Reviving Ayurveda: Dr. Polisetty Brings Ancient Science to UK

Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty has signed an MoU to acquire a majority stake in the British College of Ayurveda. This collaboration aims to introduce innovative courses integrating modern medicine with ancient Ayurvedic knowledge, fostering holistic healthcare solutions and enhancing treatment options, particularly for end-stage diseases.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:32 IST
Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty, the visionary behind Poly Scientific Ayurveda (PSA), has marked a significant milestone by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to acquire a majority stake in the British College of Ayurveda (BCA) in the UK.

This partnership, seen as a pivotal step, will introduce innovative courses at the UK's oldest Ayurveda college. By integrating modern medicine with ancient Indian wisdom, PSA aims to offer cutting-edge solutions for holistic healthcare, effectively bridging traditional Ayurvedic principles with contemporary medical practices.

Dr. Polisetty emphasizes that this alliance will provide advanced training and foster collaboration between Ayurvedic experts from the UK and India, revolutionizing treatment for end-stage diseases and expanding the global reach of Poly Scientific Ayurveda.

