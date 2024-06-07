Humanitarian Crisis: Gaza's Rising Toll
Since October 7, Israeli military offensives have resulted in the deaths of over 36,731 Palestinians and injured 83,530 more, according to Gaza's health ministry. In just the past 24 hours, 77 Palestinians were killed and 221 were injured, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.
More than 36,731 Palestinians have been killed and 83,530 have been injured in Israeli military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Some 77 Palestinians were killed and 221 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
