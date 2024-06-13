South-East Asia Gears Up for Healthy Ageing Revolution

In a significant move towards improving elderly care, experts and officials from the WHO South-East Asia Region have concluded a pivotal three-day meeting. The focus was on enhancing health services for the elderly and strategizing for healthy aging in the region.

'Currently, 12.6 per cent of our population is aged 60 or above. This figure will surge to nearly 14 per cent by 2030, and by 2050 it will reach an astonishing 23.6 per cent. This demographic shift poses challenges, but also offers opportunities,' stated Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

The conference also highlighted the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021-2030), emphasizing the need to combat ageism, create age-friendly environments, provide integrated care, and ensure long-term healthcare access. Despite significant efforts since 2020, resource constraints remain a major hurdle.

Experts discussed system strengthening to provide responsive and person-centred primary health services for older individuals. The meeting culminated in the development of an evidence-based regional strategy for healthy aging, aligned with the WHO South-East Asia Regional Roadmap for 2024-2029.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)