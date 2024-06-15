Left Menu

Odisha CM directs Health dept to check spread of Diphtheria in Rayagada

The situation is under control, a statement issued by the chief ministers office said.The CM has also directed the Panchayati Raj department to provide drinking water supply and construct a motorable road to the place at the earliest.Official sources said that at least five reported deaths have taken place at Manuspadar village in Kashipur block of Rayagada district over a period of one month.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed the Health department and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) to inquire and find out the reasons for Diphtheria cases in Rayagada district and take all possible steps to bring the situation to normal.

The direction in this regard was issued after the RMRC confirmed a death due to diphtheria at Manuspadar village of Kashipur block in Rayagada district. It was the fifth case in the series of deaths suspected due to diphtheria.

''A prophylactic dose of antibiotic has been given to all susceptible persons in the community and the symptomatic patients are responding to treatment. The situation is under control,'' a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

The CM has also directed the Panchayati Raj department to provide drinking water supply and construct a motorable road to the place at the earliest.

Official sources said that at least five reported deaths have taken place at Manuspadar village in Kashipur block of Rayagada district over a period of one month. The village is in a remote and difficult area. The outbreak of the disease started in the village in the last week.

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection that usually affects the mucous membranes of the nose and throat.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Rayagada Dr Lalmohan Routray said: ''Blood samples of the affected persons have been collected and sent to Bhubaneswar for test to ascertain the disease.'' Meanwhile, a health department team visited the village and carried out door-to-door screening and treatment, the official said, adding that health teams are visiting daily and closely monitoring the situation.

''The first four deaths were not brought to any health facility and were cremated at the community level. But they are suspected to be cases of diphtheria,'' the statement said.

