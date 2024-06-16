Left Menu

Odisha CM Steps In to Assist Boy with Rare Disease

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the Bhadrak district administration to provide immediate health assistance and Rs 30,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to Babuli Barik, a 14-year-old boy suffering from Traumatic Neuro Motor Disorder. A team of doctors visited his village for a check-up, and Babuli has been referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday directed the Bhadrak district administration to expedite health assistance to Babuli Barik, a 14-year-old battling a rare disease.

The government's statement confirmed that Rs 30,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund would be provided to Babuli's family. The young boy suffers from Traumatic Neuro Motor Disorder, rendering his family unable to afford the necessary medical treatment.

Following Majhi's direction, a team of doctors visited Babuli's village in Madhapur for an initial check-up. Babuli has now been referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further medical intervention. The district administration has been instructed to maintain close contact with the family during this period.

