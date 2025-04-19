Doctor and Associates Entangled in Forgery for Chief Minister's Relief Fund

A doctor and two others have been implicated in a fraud case involving Rs 4.75 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) through document forgery at a Thane district hospital, according to police reports.

The allegations were made following a complaint by a CMRF assistant director, leading the police to file a case under various legal sections, including those addressing cheating, criminal breach of trust, and use of forged documents. The case involves activities that reportedly occurred between May and July 2023, detailed an official from Khadakpada police station.

The accused parties, Dr. Anudurg Dhoni, Pradeep Bapu Patil, and Ishwar Pawar, are alleged to have falsified medical records for 13 fictitious patients at Ganpati Multi-Speciality Hospital. This claim was brought forth with fake admission documents, surgery, and treatment records to illicitly obtain funds, revealed an internal scrutiny process. Currently, investigations continue, and no apprehensions have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)