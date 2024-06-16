Assam's Mobile Vans Revolutionize Tea Gardens' Healthcare

The Assam government has teamed up with The Hans Foundation (THF) to launch a transformative healthcare initiative in the tea gardens of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts. A fleet of 40 medical vans, fully equipped to provide comprehensive medical services, will be rolled out to cover 120 vulnerable gardens.

The Labour Welfare Department and THF have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to initiate the Hans Mobile Medical Unit Project. This strategic partnership aims to extend healthcare access to one of Assam's most deprived communities.

'This long-term project will ensure quality healthcare for the tea garden communities,' said Labour Welfare Department Principal Secretary B Kalyan Chakravarthy. The mobile units will provide OPD consultations, diagnostic tests, free medicines, and preventive care, benefiting tea garden workers and their families.

The initiative also targets reducing reliance on sorcery for medical treatment, often seen in remote garden areas. 'Modern medical facilities will now be available at their doorsteps,' said Chakravarthy, emphasizing the project's holistic approach to healthcare.

Despite the new mobile services, existing healthcare setups in tea gardens will continue to operate, states the MoU. Initially scheduled for five years, the project will deploy 40 medical vans by July 1, staffed by a team of healthcare professionals and funded entirely by THF.

The project includes wellness centers focusing on mother and child care, reflecting the particular health needs of tea garden women, often plagued by anemia and high mortality rates. THF has a longstanding commitment to empowering marginalized communities through healthcare, education, and other social initiatives.

