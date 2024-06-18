Kakkanad Apartment Residents Suffer Food Poisoning; Water Contamination Suspected

More than 300 residents, including children, from an apartment complex in Kakkanad, sought medical treatment for food poisoning over the past few days. The alarming situation prompted municipal and health authorities to inspect the water sources utilized by the residents.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported on Tuesday that she was alerted by residents of the Thrikkakara municipality apartment complex that many individuals had fallen ill recently. In response, the minister ordered an immediate inspection by health officials. A medical team from Ernakulam visited the complex to review water sources, speak with residents, and compile a list of affected individuals who sought treatment in private hospitals.

George revealed that recent instances of water contamination in the city make the issue grave as thousands of families reside in the complex. The Directorate of Health Services has been tasked to take action according to public health protection regulations. Despite 700 residents reportedly falling ill, official health department records confirm around 340 cases, with five hospitalizations. The health authorities have been criticized for not being informed by those managing the complex's daily operations, leading to norm violations and subsequent recommended actions.

While the municipal authorities await results from the first batch of water samples tested, the apartment's association suggested that external food sources might have caused the infections. They emphasized ongoing testing of water sources and assured usage of water tankers to meet residents' needs, urging media to help reduce public anxiety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)