TechInvention Lifecare Shines at Dun & Bradstreet LEAP India Startup Summit 2024

Mumbai-based biotech company TechInvention Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. received the 'Start-up 50: The Trailblazers Award' at the Dun & Bradstreet LEAP India Startup Summit 2024. The company was honored for its innovative approach and commitment to addressing health challenges through its business model. The upcoming GCMC initiative aims to revolutionize biotechnology.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:37 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, TechInvention Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. has been distinguished with the 'Start-up 50: The Trailblazers Award' at the Dun & Bradstreet LEAP India Startup Summit 2024. Organized by Dun & Bradstreet, the summit identified startups that excel in innovation, quality, and customer focus.

Syed Ahmed, CEO of TechInvention, expressed their honor and attributed the recognition to their innovative and self-funded business model, catering to prevention, detection, and treatment through advanced biotechnological solutions for developing countries. The company's SME rating of 76 out of 100 places it in the low-risk category, validating its operational excellence.

TechInvention's upcoming Global Collaborative Centre for Medical Countermeasures (GCMC) is set to advance global biotechnology. The GCMC will offer comprehensive development packs and facilitate tech transfers, further boosting productivity and reducing time-to-market for new projects. This initiative underscores TechInvention's dedication to scientific innovation and sustainable solutions worldwide.

