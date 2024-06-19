Left Menu

Karnataka Medical Education Minister's Bold Move to Reform Hospitals

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil paid a surprise visit to KMIO and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health to address complaints of poor treatment. He warned of disciplinary action for inadequate patient care and announced plans to build more hospitals across the state to alleviate treatment difficulties.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:27 IST
Sharan Prakash Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil made a surprise inspection at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health to tackle rising complaints of substandard treatment. The minister grilled the medical staff and warned of disciplinary action if patients are denied adequate care.

During his visit, Patil interacted with patients and gathered candid feedback on the provided services. He questioned the officer in charge of the fast track scheme, emphasizing the need for efficient diagnosis and timely treatment schedules. Patil's inspection revealed significant issues, particularly in cancer treatment protocols and staff functionality.

Addressing the media later, Patil acknowledged the difficulties patients face in visiting Bengaluru for treatment. He announced plans to establish hospitals similar to Kidwai in Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mandya, and Karwar, alongside an Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kalaburagi. Measures to fix existing problems, including staff shortages and acquiring medical equipment, are underway.

