Karnataka Medical Education Minister's Bold Move to Reform Hospitals

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil made a surprise inspection at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health to tackle rising complaints of substandard treatment. The minister grilled the medical staff and warned of disciplinary action if patients are denied adequate care.

During his visit, Patil interacted with patients and gathered candid feedback on the provided services. He questioned the officer in charge of the fast track scheme, emphasizing the need for efficient diagnosis and timely treatment schedules. Patil's inspection revealed significant issues, particularly in cancer treatment protocols and staff functionality.

Addressing the media later, Patil acknowledged the difficulties patients face in visiting Bengaluru for treatment. He announced plans to establish hospitals similar to Kidwai in Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mandya, and Karwar, alongside an Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kalaburagi. Measures to fix existing problems, including staff shortages and acquiring medical equipment, are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)