Tragedy in Kallakurichi: 29 Dead from Illicit 'Packet Arrack'

Twenty-nine people have died from consuming illicit 'packet arrack' in Kallakurichi. While 109 others are being treated, the government officials emphasize ongoing strict actions. The tragedy has led to a call for tougher measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:09 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-nine individuals have lost their lives after consuming illicit 'packet arrack' in Kallakurichi, stated district collector M S Prasanth on Thursday.

Addressing the media, the district official informed that 109 individuals are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, with the condition of critically ill patients being closely monitored. Updates on their status will be provided as necessary.

State Minister for Highways, EV Velu, mentioned that among the victims were two women and one transgender person.

Prasanth assured that sufficient medical professionals, including specialists from neighboring government medical colleges, have been deployed to manage the situation. Additional life-support ambulances have also been stationed in the district.

Briefing reporters, senior Minister EV Velu stressed that illicit arrack sales are not exclusive to the current DMK regime and have occurred under various administrations. He underscored that the government is taking stringent actions against such activities.

Minister Velu reiterated, 'The government will not spare anyone involved in illicit liquor activities,' noting that actions are being taken under the Goondas Act. Minister Velu and Health Minister Ma Subramanian are currently in Kallakurichi to assist those affected.

Actor-politician Vijay, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, criticized the government's negligence and called for stringent preventive measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

