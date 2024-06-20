Left Menu

Study Reveals Impact of Family History on Developmental Challenges in Siblings of Autistic Children

Younger siblings of children with autism may face more developmental challenges, particularly if their family has a history of conditions like delayed speech, anxiety, or schizophrenia. The study also suggests that understanding family history could aid in predicting outcomes and supporting high-risk infants.

Updated: 20-06-2024
Researchers have found that younger siblings of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder are at an elevated risk of experiencing developmental difficulties. These challenges are particularly pronounced in families with a history of speech delay, anxiety, or psychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia.

The study, conducted with 229 children averaging two years of age, highlights that these siblings often exhibit more severe social communication issues, which are common symptoms of autism. The research underscores the importance of understanding family history to better predict long-term outcomes and guide parental and pediatric support strategies.

''Knowledge about family history may improve efforts to predict long-term outcomes and aid in early intervention,'' stated senior author Katarzyna Chawarska, professor of child psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine. Published in Autism Research, the study points to a significant presence of both neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders in the families of autistic children.

