Youth Urged to Aim High and Shun Drugs at Puducherry Event

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy made a heartfelt appeal to the youth on Wednesday, urging them to set higher life goals and steer clear of drugs and substances like ganja.

Speaking at an event marking International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Rangasamy addressed a large gathering of students, emphasizing the importance of saying 'no to drugs and yes to life.' He praised the police's initiatives in increasing drug awareness among the youth in the Union Territory.

The event featured a series of activities, including a bike rally flagged off by the Director General of Police B Srinivas, which saw the participation of over 350 police personnel. Additionally, painting, elocution, and essay competitions were organized to foster anti-drug sentiments among the youth, with plans to extend these activities to other regions like Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.

