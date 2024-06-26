Left Menu

Youth Urged to Aim High and Shun Drugs at Puducherry Event

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy encouraged youth to set higher life goals and avoid drugs during an event marking International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. He praised the police's efforts in raising anti-drug awareness, and a bike rally and competitions were held to support the cause.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:52 IST
Youth Urged to Aim High and Shun Drugs at Puducherry Event
N Rangasamy
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy made a heartfelt appeal to the youth on Wednesday, urging them to set higher life goals and steer clear of drugs and substances like ganja.

Speaking at an event marking International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Rangasamy addressed a large gathering of students, emphasizing the importance of saying 'no to drugs and yes to life.' He praised the police's initiatives in increasing drug awareness among the youth in the Union Territory.

The event featured a series of activities, including a bike rally flagged off by the Director General of Police B Srinivas, which saw the participation of over 350 police personnel. Additionally, painting, elocution, and essay competitions were organized to foster anti-drug sentiments among the youth, with plans to extend these activities to other regions like Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024