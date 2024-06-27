Fake Doctors on the Run after Dalit Woman's Tragic Death

Two unlicensed doctors have been charged with culpable homicide following the tragic death of a Dalit woman and her nine-month-old fetus due to an incorrect injection. Authorities revealed that the private hospital, where the incident occurred, was unregistered, and the credentials of the doctors were found to be fraudulent.

Based on a complaint by Ankit Kannaujiya, the woman's brother-in-law, the woman Anchal was admitted for delivery on April 23. The two accused doctors demanded Rs 50,000 and administered an injection that led to her death. They allegedly fled the scene, citing a lack of oxygen as the reason.

Aurai police and health department officials are actively searching for the absconding doctors. The case underscores serious lapses in monitoring medical practitioners and facilities, urging a reevaluation of regulatory mechanisms.

