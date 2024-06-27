UK Junior Doctors Strike Again: Healthcare Crisis Deepens Before General Election

Thousands of junior doctors in England have taken to the picket lines again, staging their 11th walkout in a protracted dispute with the government over pay and working conditions. This latest strike, which began on Thursday and extends for five days, threatens to disrupt hospital services just days ahead of the UK general election.

The walkout by these early-career doctors places a renewed focus on the beleaguered National Health Service (NHS), which has been grappling with chronic underfunding. Many junior doctors have voiced frustration at what they describe as unacceptable pay cuts and the resultant exodus of talent to countries offering better compensation.

As voters prepare to cast their ballots on July 4, the struggle of the junior doctors has drawn significant political attention, with the opposition Labour Party vowing to prioritize resolving the dispute if they are elected. The government's response, however, has remained firm, citing previous pay raises and election constraints as barriers to further negotiation.

