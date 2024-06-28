Left Menu

Global Health Scandal: $2.75 Billion Fraud Scheme Exposed

The U.S. Justice Department has charged 193 individuals, including both Indian and Indian-origin medical professionals, in a massive health care fraud scheme. The fraud, involving false billing and unnecessary treatments, caused over USD 1.6 billion in actual losses. Seized assets amounted to USD 231 million.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sweeping crackdown, the U.S. Justice Department announced the indictment of 193 individuals, including one Indian national and two individuals of Indian origin, linked to a sprawling USD 2.75 billion health care fraud scheme. The charges encompass fraudulent billing and unnecessary medical treatments.

The 2024 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action has revealed staggering losses, with USD 2.75 billion in intended and USD 1.6 billion in actual losses. Authorities seized over USD 231 million in assets, including luxury goods and cash, in connection with the criminal activities.

Among those charged is Dr. Vijil Rahulan from Hyderabad, implicated in submitting false claims worth USD 82 million. Jaspreet Jagpal, a therapy clinic owner, and psychiatrist Rama Prayaga also face serious charges. The Justice Department vows accountability for all involved, underscoring Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's commitment to combating health care fraud.

