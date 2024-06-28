Global Health Scandal: $2.75 Billion Fraud Scheme Exposed

In a sweeping crackdown, the U.S. Justice Department announced the indictment of 193 individuals, including one Indian national and two individuals of Indian origin, linked to a sprawling USD 2.75 billion health care fraud scheme. The charges encompass fraudulent billing and unnecessary medical treatments.

The 2024 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action has revealed staggering losses, with USD 2.75 billion in intended and USD 1.6 billion in actual losses. Authorities seized over USD 231 million in assets, including luxury goods and cash, in connection with the criminal activities.

Among those charged is Dr. Vijil Rahulan from Hyderabad, implicated in submitting false claims worth USD 82 million. Jaspreet Jagpal, a therapy clinic owner, and psychiatrist Rama Prayaga also face serious charges. The Justice Department vows accountability for all involved, underscoring Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's commitment to combating health care fraud.

