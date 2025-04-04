Russell Brand Faces Serious Criminal Charges: A Look at the Controversial Comedian

British police have announced charges against actor-comedian Russell Brand, who faces serious accusations of rape and sexual assault involving four women over the period from 1999 to 2005.

Brand, 50, once a prominent figure in British broadcasting, is also known for his brief marriage to U.S. pop star Katy Perry. He denies any non-consensual involvement, asserting that he was always engaged in consensual relationships, even during his past promiscuity. Brand is scheduled for a court hearing in May.

Despite his decline from prominence in traditional media, Brand has maintained visibility through his internet channel where he discusses politics and free speech. The recent allegations, which resurfaced in 2023 through a Sunday Times report and a Channel 4 documentary, prompted a renewed investigation by London's Metropolitan police.

(With inputs from agencies.)