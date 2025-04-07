Supreme Court Lambasts UP Police for Misusing Criminal Charges in Civil Matters

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a stern rebuke to Uttar Pradesh Police for their "absurd" practice of turning civil disputes into criminal cases. A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, denounced the approach as senseless and contrary to previously established guidelines.

Chief Justice Khanna strongly clarified that the mere act of receiving money and failing to return it does not constitute a criminal offense. "What we witness every day in Uttar Pradesh is peculiar," said CJI Khanna, emphasizing that such matters are not criminal in nature. In a resolute stance, the top court halted the criminal trial proceedings against the accused.

Questioning the state's procedural lapses, CJI Khanna threatened to call investigating officers into the witness box for testimony, signaling potential action against them. The Supreme Court has ordered affidavits from both the state's DGP and involved investigator, mandating compliance with prior rulings, especially in cases like that of Surendra Singh Bhandari, charged with cheating over a monetary dispute.

As the case came for hearing, the Court discovered that the state's procedures, including the charge sheet and summoning order, violated its earlier guidelines. Consequently, UP Police must now explain their failure to adhere to the Court's directives through a detailed affidavit. (ANI)

