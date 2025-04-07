Left Menu

Supreme Court Lambasts UP Police for Misusing Criminal Charges in Civil Matters

The Supreme Court criticized Uttar Pradesh Police for converting civil disputes into criminal cases, a practice deemed contrary to previous guidelines. Highlighting a case involving unreturned money, the Court stayed the criminal proceedings and demanded affidavits from UP Police and investigators to explain their non-compliance with earlier directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:13 IST
Supreme Court Lambasts UP Police for Misusing Criminal Charges in Civil Matters
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a stern rebuke to Uttar Pradesh Police for their "absurd" practice of turning civil disputes into criminal cases. A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, denounced the approach as senseless and contrary to previously established guidelines.

Chief Justice Khanna strongly clarified that the mere act of receiving money and failing to return it does not constitute a criminal offense. "What we witness every day in Uttar Pradesh is peculiar," said CJI Khanna, emphasizing that such matters are not criminal in nature. In a resolute stance, the top court halted the criminal trial proceedings against the accused.

Questioning the state's procedural lapses, CJI Khanna threatened to call investigating officers into the witness box for testimony, signaling potential action against them. The Supreme Court has ordered affidavits from both the state's DGP and involved investigator, mandating compliance with prior rulings, especially in cases like that of Surendra Singh Bhandari, charged with cheating over a monetary dispute.

As the case came for hearing, the Court discovered that the state's procedures, including the charge sheet and summoning order, violated its earlier guidelines. Consequently, UP Police must now explain their failure to adhere to the Court's directives through a detailed affidavit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025