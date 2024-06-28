Left Menu

Early Cognitive Skills Linked to Stroke Risk Before 50

Research suggests lower cognitive abilities in childhood and teenage years can triple the risk of having a stroke before age 50. The study, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, analyzed data from over 17.4 lakh young Israelis. Those with lower mental abilities faced significantly higher stroke risks.

In groundbreaking research published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, scientists reveal that lower cognitive abilities during childhood and teenage years could significantly heighten the risk of experiencing a stroke before turning 50.

The extensive study analyzed data from over 17.4 lakh Israelis, aged 16 to 20, collected as part of pre-military service evaluations. Key metrics, including weight, blood pressure, diabetic status, and mental abilities, were scrutinized.

Data from these evaluations, conducted between 1987 and 2012, were cross-examined with records from the Israeli national stroke database. Findings indicate that participants with medium to low mental abilities faced up to a 2.5 times greater risk of stroke. Provision of early social and health support might mitigate these elevated risks.

