Polio Workers Under Fire: Rising Attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:16 IST
Two Pakistani police officers were injured on Wednesday when unknown gunmen opened fire at anti-polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police reported.
The incidents took place in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts. The attackers fled post-ambush, prompting police search operations.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amin Gandapur condemned the attacks and called for the early arrest of the perpetrators.
