Polio Workers Under Fire: Rising Attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two Pakistani police officers were injured on Wednesday when unknown gunmen opened fire at anti-polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police reported.

The incidents took place in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts. The attackers fled post-ambush, prompting police search operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amin Gandapur condemned the attacks and called for the early arrest of the perpetrators.

