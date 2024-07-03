Left Menu

Polio Workers Under Fire: Rising Attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two Pakistani police officers were injured in gunfire incidents targeting anti-polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attacks occurred while teams administered polio drops to children, resulting in injuries to police guards in both Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts. The Chief Minister condemned the violence and urged swift police action.

Two Pakistani police officers were injured on Wednesday when unknown gunmen opened fire at anti-polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police reported.

The incidents took place in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts. The attackers fled post-ambush, prompting police search operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amin Gandapur condemned the attacks and called for the early arrest of the perpetrators.

