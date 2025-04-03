Left Menu

Opposition Walkout: Protest Against Attacks on Christian Priests

The Congress-led opposition staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha, protesting against an alleged attack on Catholic priests in Madhya Pradesh. They called for justice and highlighted a pattern of rising violence against Christians, criticizing the ruling government's approach to minority communities.

In a dramatic demonstration of dissent, the Congress-led opposition staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday, decrying what they called an assault on religious freedom following an alleged attack on Catholic priests in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

Opposition members vociferously demanded a discussion on this issue as the House convened, prominently raising slogans and taking to the aisles. However, Speaker Om Birla denied their requests for debate, prompting the parties to exit the session in unified protest.

Congress members later convened in the Parliament complex to further vocalize their demands for justice and protection of Christian minorities, with Congress MP K C Venugopal labeling the attack by VHP activists another marker of increased violence targeting minority communities under the current government configuration led by the BJP.

