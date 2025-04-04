Tensions Flare: Accusations Fly Over Energy Infrastructure Attacks

Russia's Defense Ministry has made serious allegations against Ukraine, accusing it of launching attacks on Russian energy infrastructures six times within a 24-hour period. These accusations come despite recent agreements, mediated by the U.S., to refrain from targeting each other's energy facilities.

While these claims were reported by Russian news agencies, independent verification by outlets like Reuters is still pending. The complexity of the geopolitical situation makes obtaining independent confirmation challenging, yet crucial.

In retaliation, Ukraine has issued its own set of accusations, condemning Russia for not adhering to the moratorium as well. The situation underscores the fragile nature of current diplomatic efforts and highlights the continued volatility in Russia-Ukraine relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)