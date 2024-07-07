Unveiling the WHO's Latest Insights: A Comprehensive Guide to Drug Information

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its latest volume of WHO Drug Information, a quarterly publication that delves into the intricacies of medicine development, regulation, quality, and safety. Volume 38, Number 1 of 2024, offers a wealth of knowledge, presenting crucial updates and guidelines for the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare professionals worldwide.

Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Injection: A Diagnostic Marvel

One of the standout features of this issue is the detailed examination of Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Injection. This sterile, aqueous solution is pivotal in diagnostic imaging, particularly in positron emission tomography (PET) scans. The chemical formula, C6H11FO5, and its preparation through nucleophilic substitution are thoroughly discussed.

The publication outlines the stringent purity standards required for Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Injection, ensuring it meets the highest quality. This includes a series of tests to verify identity, pH value, sterility, bacterial endotoxins, residual solvents, chemical purity, radionuclidic purity, and radiochemical purity. Potential impurities, such as 2-chloro-2-deoxy-D-glucose, amino polyether, tetrabutylammonium, and 4-(4-methylpiperadin-1-yl)pyridine, are also highlighted, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the highest standards in pharmaceutical preparations.

ATC/DDD Classification: Navigating the New Codes

The WHO Drug Information provides an in-depth look at the Anatomical Therapeutic Chemical (ATC) Classification System and Defined Daily Dose (DDD) updates. The temporary classification includes new ATC codes and DDDs agreed upon in March 2024, set to be finalized by September 2024. These updates are crucial for healthcare providers and pharmacists to stay informed about new drugs and their proper dosages.

The final classification features a range of new ATC 5th-level codes and significant alterations in existing drug classifications. Highlighted substances include novel treatments and adjustments in dosages, reflecting the evolving landscape of pharmaceutical therapy. This section is indispensable for professionals involved in prescribing and managing medication, ensuring they have the latest information at their fingertips.

International Nonproprietary Names (INN): Standardizing Global Pharmaceuticals

List 91 of the International Nonproprietary Names (INN) for pharmaceutical substances is another key component of this issue. The INN system provides standardized names for drugs, facilitating clear communication and avoiding confusion in global healthcare. This list includes names in Latin, English, French, and Spanish, ensuring broad accessibility and understanding.

Among the notable names in this list are Abefolastatum tesaroxetanum, Abiprubartum (a humanized monoclonal antibody), and Alexstatugum (an immunoglobulin targeting tumor-restricted extracellular ribonucleoprotein complexes). The inclusion of these names in the INN list signifies their recognition and potential use in medical practice, though it does not imply a recommendation for use by WHO.

Understanding Regulatory Agencies: A Guide to Abbreviations

Navigating the complex world of drug regulation requires familiarity with various regulatory bodies and their abbreviations. This edition of WHO Drug Information provides a comprehensive list, including well-known agencies such as the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This section serves as a valuable resource for professionals engaged in regulatory affairs, offering a clear guide to understanding the different organizations involved in ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals.

