Urgent Response Needed for Spinal Cord Injuries, Say Neurosurgeons

Neurosurgeons emphasize immediate action and proper stabilization in managing spinal cord injuries. They highlight the urgent need for timely and adequate treatment to prevent long-term disabilities. Doctors advocate for public awareness, policy intervention, and equipping first responders with essential knowledge and tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:26 IST
Neurosurgeons are calling for immediate action and proper stabilization in managing spinal cord injuries, stressing the importance of timely and effective treatment to prevent long-term disabilities. They underline the significant role of medical professionals and policymakers in ensuring that patients receive the care they need swiftly.

According to the experts, spinal injuries are a leading cause of disability from road accidents, primarily due to insufficient and delayed medical intervention. Dr. Manish Vaish, Senior Director of Neurosurgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, emphasized that immediate stabilization is key to better rehabilitation and functional recovery.

Dr. Yashpal Singh Bundela, Senior Consultant at Sushrut Brain and Spine, highlighted that every minute counts in spinal cord injury cases to minimize neurological damage. Techniques like immobilization, traction, and surgical interventions play a vital role in halting the condition's progression and enhancing recovery, he noted. Both doctors stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns and better-equipped first responders to improve patient outcomes nationwide.

