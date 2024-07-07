Tragedy Strikes: Doctor's Untimely Demise Raises Questions
A 46-year-old doctor at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences reportedly ended her life after allegedly administering an anaesthesia injection. Her husband, also a doctor, discovered her unconscious at their home. Despite immediate medical attention, she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Authorities are investigating the cause.
- Country:
- India
A 46-year-old doctor working at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly ended her life at her residence, according to police reports.
The deceased, also a professor in the hospital's Anaesthesia department, is suspected to have self-administered an anaesthesia injection on June 5.
After finishing her duties, she returned to her flat. Concerned by her lack of response to phone calls, her husband, who is also a doctor, rushed to their home. Finding the door locked from the inside, he sought assistance from neighbors to break it open and discovered her unconscious.
She was immediately rushed to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival, according to a police official from the Begumpet police station. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the reason behind her extreme step. A case has been registered.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US: State jury finds David DePape guilty on all charges for attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
Professor Accused of Propagating Islam Amidst Student Protests
Former Student Faces Life Sentence for Killing Arizona Professor
Tragic Crime in Bharatpur: Husband Murders Wife Over Suspected Affair
DU Vows to Revisit Rs 7 Lakh Fine on Visually Impaired Professor Amid Backlash