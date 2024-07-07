Tragedy Strikes: Doctor's Untimely Demise Raises Questions

A 46-year-old doctor working at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly ended her life at her residence, according to police reports.

The deceased, also a professor in the hospital's Anaesthesia department, is suspected to have self-administered an anaesthesia injection on June 5.

After finishing her duties, she returned to her flat. Concerned by her lack of response to phone calls, her husband, who is also a doctor, rushed to their home. Finding the door locked from the inside, he sought assistance from neighbors to break it open and discovered her unconscious.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival, according to a police official from the Begumpet police station. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the reason behind her extreme step. A case has been registered.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)