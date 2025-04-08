Left Menu

New Era in Education: Telangana to Hire 1,061 Assistant Professors

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the recruitment of 1,061 assistant professors in state universities. He criticized the past neglect of education by previous governments and highlighted the Congress-led government's commitment to address such issues for state development.

In a move set to boost higher education in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced guidelines for the recruitment of 1,061 assistant professors in state universities. This is a significant step as the recruitment process had been stalled for 15 years.

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, Reddy expressed astonishment at the prolonged delay and pointed fingers at the previous administration for neglecting the educational needs of the underprivileged, labeling it an 'inexcusable crime.'

Reddy emphasized that the current Congress-led government is dedicated to rebuilding the state by pinpointing and correcting oversights across all sectors, with a special focus on education.

