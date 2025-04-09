Tragic Shooting Incident in Gaya: Husband on the Run

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Gaya district, a 32-year-old woman named Sushma Devi was allegedly shot dead by her husband, Ramesh Singh, following a domestic dispute, according to police reports. The tragic event unfolded in Tetua village within the Atari police station jurisdiction.

Ramesh Singh, a truck driver, had returned home from Patna on Tuesday. The couple reportedly engaged in an argument late that night, during which Sushma was fatally shot, as detailed by her younger sister, Poonam Kumari. The police recovered a country-made pistol near the victim's body.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar informed that an investigation is actively ongoing, with efforts to apprehend the fleeing accused. In an intriguing twist, villagers indicated that Sushma had a distant familial connection to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. However, attempts to reach state minister Santosh Kumar Suman, Manjhi's son, for comment were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)