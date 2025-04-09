Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Incident in Gaya: Husband on the Run

A 32-year-old woman named Sushma Devi was allegedly shot dead by her husband, Ramesh Singh, after an altercation in Gaya district, Bihar. The incident took place in Tetua village. Police are seeking the accused, who fled following the shooting. Villagers claim Sushma had distant ties to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaya | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:59 IST
Tragic Shooting Incident in Gaya: Husband on the Run
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Gaya district, a 32-year-old woman named Sushma Devi was allegedly shot dead by her husband, Ramesh Singh, following a domestic dispute, according to police reports. The tragic event unfolded in Tetua village within the Atari police station jurisdiction.

Ramesh Singh, a truck driver, had returned home from Patna on Tuesday. The couple reportedly engaged in an argument late that night, during which Sushma was fatally shot, as detailed by her younger sister, Poonam Kumari. The police recovered a country-made pistol near the victim's body.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar informed that an investigation is actively ongoing, with efforts to apprehend the fleeing accused. In an intriguing twist, villagers indicated that Sushma had a distant familial connection to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. However, attempts to reach state minister Santosh Kumar Suman, Manjhi's son, for comment were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025