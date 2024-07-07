Left Menu

Current Health Briefs: Novo Nordisk Reprimand, Indian Pharma Seek Incentives, More

This is a summary of the latest health news. UK regulators reprimanded Novo Nordisk for failing to disclose payments. Indian drugmakers seek tax incentives for innovation. UK's new health secretary to hold talks with junior doctors. GLP-1 treatments lower cancer risk in diabetes patients, and Carlyle Group is in talks to acquire Baxter's kidney care unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:27 IST
Current Health Briefs: Novo Nordisk Reprimand, Indian Pharma Seek Incentives, More
AI Generated Representative Image

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo Nordisk has been reprimanded by UK regulators for not disclosing payments amounting to about £7.8 million between 2020 and 2022. The reprimand followed a voluntary submission by Novo Nordisk regarding these payments.

Indian pharmaceutical companies are seeking government tax reliefs and financial assistance for innovative drug research as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government prepares the federal finance budget, expected in July.

Britain's new health secretary, Wes Streeting, announced plans to hold discussions with junior doctors next week to resolve ongoing industrial strike actions.

A new study shows that patients with type 2 diabetes taking GLP-1 treatments have a lower risk of developing 10 types of obesity-related cancers compared to those taking insulin.

The Carlyle Group is reportedly in exclusive talks to acquire Baxter International's kidney care unit Vantive for over $4 billion. Shares of Baxter rose by more than 4% following the news.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024