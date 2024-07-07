Current Health Briefs: Novo Nordisk Reprimand, Indian Pharma Seek Incentives, More
This is a summary of the latest health news. UK regulators reprimanded Novo Nordisk for failing to disclose payments. Indian drugmakers seek tax incentives for innovation. UK's new health secretary to hold talks with junior doctors. GLP-1 treatments lower cancer risk in diabetes patients, and Carlyle Group is in talks to acquire Baxter's kidney care unit.
Novo Nordisk has been reprimanded by UK regulators for not disclosing payments amounting to about £7.8 million between 2020 and 2022. The reprimand followed a voluntary submission by Novo Nordisk regarding these payments.
Indian pharmaceutical companies are seeking government tax reliefs and financial assistance for innovative drug research as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government prepares the federal finance budget, expected in July.
Britain's new health secretary, Wes Streeting, announced plans to hold discussions with junior doctors next week to resolve ongoing industrial strike actions.
A new study shows that patients with type 2 diabetes taking GLP-1 treatments have a lower risk of developing 10 types of obesity-related cancers compared to those taking insulin.
The Carlyle Group is reportedly in exclusive talks to acquire Baxter International's kidney care unit Vantive for over $4 billion. Shares of Baxter rose by more than 4% following the news.
