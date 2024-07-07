AIIMS Jammu to Start OPD Services in Fortnight: Health Minister J P Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced on Sunday that the out-patient department (OPD) services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu will start within a fortnight.

Accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Nadda inspected the Vijaypur campus of AIIMS, reviewing its facilities and infrastructure. He expressed confidence that residents of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as neighboring Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, would no longer need to travel to PGI Chandigarh or Delhi for medical treatment.

Nadda emphasized that AIIMS Vijaypur stands as a premier healthcare institution, boasting world-class facilities and expert faculty. He noted that recruitment is underway to hire top-tier doctors and professors, with the aim of fully realizing the hospital's potential within a decade.

