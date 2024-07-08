Bothra Foundation Marks 25 Years of Healthcare Excellence

BENGALURU, 8th July 2024 – The Bothra Foundation proudly commemorates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of unwavering dedication to community service. Established by Mr. C.P. Bothra on July 7, 1999, the Foundation has evolved from a modest clinic into a comprehensive healthcare provider, significantly impacting lives in Jaibharath Nagar, Bangalore, and beyond.

Inspired by his father, the late Shri Chandanmalji Bothra, Mr. C.P. Bothra aimed to alleviate suffering and provide accessible, high-quality healthcare. Over the past 25 years, the Foundation has expanded its reach, serving over 24,700 registered patients through specialized clinics for diabetes, diabetic foot care, dental care, cardiology, orthopaedics, physiotherapy, ENT, ophthalmology, palliative care, and more.

During its silver jubilee celebration, a video showcasing the Foundation's journey and a commemorative coffee table book were unveiled. Chief Guest Mr. Dilip Surana, Chairman & MD of Micro Labs Ltd., alongside distinguished doctors, families, and supporters, attended the event. The Foundation expressed gratitude for the contributions from senior doctors and institutions partnered with them.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)