Left Menu

Bothra Foundation Marks 25 Years of Healthcare Excellence

The Bothra Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary, highlighting its evolution from a small clinic to a comprehensive healthcare provider in Bangalore. Founded by Mr. C.P. Bothra, the Foundation has significantly impacted thousands of lives through specialized clinics and community-driven initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:27 IST
Bothra Foundation Marks 25 Years of Healthcare Excellence
AI Generated Representative Image

BENGALURU, 8th July 2024 – The Bothra Foundation proudly commemorates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of unwavering dedication to community service. Established by Mr. C.P. Bothra on July 7, 1999, the Foundation has evolved from a modest clinic into a comprehensive healthcare provider, significantly impacting lives in Jaibharath Nagar, Bangalore, and beyond.

Inspired by his father, the late Shri Chandanmalji Bothra, Mr. C.P. Bothra aimed to alleviate suffering and provide accessible, high-quality healthcare. Over the past 25 years, the Foundation has expanded its reach, serving over 24,700 registered patients through specialized clinics for diabetes, diabetic foot care, dental care, cardiology, orthopaedics, physiotherapy, ENT, ophthalmology, palliative care, and more.

During its silver jubilee celebration, a video showcasing the Foundation's journey and a commemorative coffee table book were unveiled. Chief Guest Mr. Dilip Surana, Chairman & MD of Micro Labs Ltd., alongside distinguished doctors, families, and supporters, attended the event. The Foundation expressed gratitude for the contributions from senior doctors and institutions partnered with them.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024