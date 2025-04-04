Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Marathon: A Night to Remember

The Rajya Sabha experienced an extraordinary session, adjourning at 4 am after a 17-hour sitting. The proceedings included passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and a resolution on President's Rule in Manipur. The House reconvenes at 11 am the same day, highlighting a unique legislative marathon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 04:19 IST
Rajya Sabha Marathon: A Night to Remember
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare showcase of legislative commitment, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned at 4 am after an extensive 17-hour session. The House, chaired by Jagdeep Dhankhar, is set to reconvene at 11 am, marking a noteworthy day in parliamentary proceedings.

The session commenced at 11 am on Thursday, April 3, with regular Zero Hour and Question Hour debates. It transitioned into legislative business by 1 pm, focusing on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was ultimately passed in the early hours of Friday at around 2.30 am.

Significant among the proceedings was the statutory resolution spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur, underscoring the critical decisions undertaken by the Rajya Sabha amid its marathon sitting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025