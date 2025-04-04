Rajya Sabha Marathon: A Night to Remember

In a rare showcase of legislative commitment, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned at 4 am after an extensive 17-hour session. The House, chaired by Jagdeep Dhankhar, is set to reconvene at 11 am, marking a noteworthy day in parliamentary proceedings.

The session commenced at 11 am on Thursday, April 3, with regular Zero Hour and Question Hour debates. It transitioned into legislative business by 1 pm, focusing on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was ultimately passed in the early hours of Friday at around 2.30 am.

Significant among the proceedings was the statutory resolution spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur, underscoring the critical decisions undertaken by the Rajya Sabha amid its marathon sitting.

(With inputs from agencies.)