Rajya Sabha Confirms President's Rule in Strife-Torn Manipur

The Rajya Sabha, in a significant move early Friday, confirmed the imposition of President's Rule in the conflict-ridden state of Manipur. Members from various political parties supported this decision amidst criticism from the opposition regarding the central government's handling of the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the resolution discussion, expressed optimism for resolving the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. According to Shah, two meetings have already taken place in the state, with hopes for a third meeting to occur in New Delhi soon. He reassured the House of the government's efforts in restoring normalcy.

Despite acknowledging the tragic loss of 260 lives during the ethnic violence, Shah noted most casualties happened in the initial week. He criticized the opposition for politicizing the issue and mentioned similar incidents during the Congress regime were not addressed by their prime minister.

