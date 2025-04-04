Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Health Grant Cuts Amid Pandemic Debate

A federal judge issued a temporary injunction against the Trump administration's proposal to cut more than $11 billion in public health grants. This move affects U.S. states grappling with infectious diseases and mental health services.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy in Rhode Island prevents the cuts from being implemented while the case proceeds. Democratic attorneys general from various states challenge the administration's authority, arguing that these funds were crucial for maintaining health programs.

New York Attorney General Letitia James criticized the cuts as illegal and damaging to state health systems. The Health Department justified the cuts as necessary, claiming the pandemic has ended. The funding in question supports COVID-19 responses, addiction treatment, and other health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)