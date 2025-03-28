BEML Wins Rs 405 Crore Bangalore Metro Deal

State-owned BEML announced on Friday that it has secured a significant contract valued at Rs 405 crore from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The new order will involve the supply of seven additional metro trains, comprising a total of 42 cars, boosting the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2 trainsets from 53 (318 cars) to 60 (360 cars), according to a company statement.

BEML Chairperson and Managing Director, Shantanu Roy, emphasized the alignment with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, stating the move underscores their commitment to indigenously produced metro solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)