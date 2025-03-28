Left Menu

BEML Wins Rs 405 Crore Bangalore Metro Deal

State-owned BEML has secured a Rs 405 crore contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to supply seven additional metro trains. This expansion supports India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and enhances the Bangalore Metro network's efficiency and reliability through advanced technology and safety features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:20 IST
BEML Wins Rs 405 Crore Bangalore Metro Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned BEML announced on Friday that it has secured a significant contract valued at Rs 405 crore from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The new order will involve the supply of seven additional metro trains, comprising a total of 42 cars, boosting the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2 trainsets from 53 (318 cars) to 60 (360 cars), according to a company statement.

BEML Chairperson and Managing Director, Shantanu Roy, emphasized the alignment with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, stating the move underscores their commitment to indigenously produced metro solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025