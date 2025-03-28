BEML Wins Rs 405 Crore Bangalore Metro Deal
State-owned BEML has secured a Rs 405 crore contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to supply seven additional metro trains. This expansion supports India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and enhances the Bangalore Metro network's efficiency and reliability through advanced technology and safety features.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:20 IST
State-owned BEML announced on Friday that it has secured a significant contract valued at Rs 405 crore from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
The new order will involve the supply of seven additional metro trains, comprising a total of 42 cars, boosting the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2 trainsets from 53 (318 cars) to 60 (360 cars), according to a company statement.
BEML Chairperson and Managing Director, Shantanu Roy, emphasized the alignment with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, stating the move underscores their commitment to indigenously produced metro solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
