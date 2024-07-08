Left Menu

Kerala Moves to Combat Snake Bites by Listing Anti-Venom Facilities

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has directed the state Health directorate to publicly name hospitals equipped with anti-snake venom facilities. The move, endorsed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aims to improve immediate treatment for snake bite victims. Anti-venom availability is being expanded in taluk hospitals and medical colleges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:09 IST
Kerala Moves to Combat Snake Bites by Listing Anti-Venom Facilities
Veena George
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George issued instructions for the state Health directorate to disclose a list of hospitals equipped with anti-snake venom treatments. This directive follows guidance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Health Minister emphasized the importance of immediate treatment for snake bite victims, underlining that anti-snake venom should be readily accessible in healthcare facilities.

Efforts are being made to ensure anti-snake venom is available in taluk hospitals and medical colleges throughout the state. The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) has been tasked with ensuring adequate supplies of anti-snake venom, as was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by the Health Minister.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024