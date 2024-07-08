Kerala Moves to Combat Snake Bites by Listing Anti-Venom Facilities
Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has directed the state Health directorate to publicly name hospitals equipped with anti-snake venom facilities. The move, endorsed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aims to improve immediate treatment for snake bite victims. Anti-venom availability is being expanded in taluk hospitals and medical colleges.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George issued instructions for the state Health directorate to disclose a list of hospitals equipped with anti-snake venom treatments. This directive follows guidance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The Health Minister emphasized the importance of immediate treatment for snake bite victims, underlining that anti-snake venom should be readily accessible in healthcare facilities.
Efforts are being made to ensure anti-snake venom is available in taluk hospitals and medical colleges throughout the state. The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) has been tasked with ensuring adequate supplies of anti-snake venom, as was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by the Health Minister.
