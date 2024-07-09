Lizard Found in Telangana School Breakfast Sparks Health Scare

A health scare unfolded at a girls' hostel in Medak district, Telangana, when a lizard was allegedly discovered in the breakfast served to students, officials reported.

Seventeen students who consumed the meal were taken to a primary health center, with two experiencing stomach pain subsequently moved to another hospital. The remaining students were discharged after a medical review.

As a result of the incident, two cooks were terminated for negligence, and the caretaker along with the Special Officer of the hostel received show-cause notices, according to the Medak District Educational Officer (DEO).

While media reports suggested food poisoning, the DEO's investigation revealed no symptoms consistent with it, such as vomiting or fever. Meanwhile, a separate video showing a rat in food at a hostel canteen in Sangareddy went viral, prompting an inspection by district officials.

