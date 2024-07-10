Boosting Teen Mental Health through Lifestyle Changes: Insights from Australian Schools

Sydney, Jul 10 (The Conversation) - A recent study of over 4,400 Australian high school students has highlighted the significant impact lifestyle behaviors have on mental health. Published today, the research tracked students from 71 schools across New South Wales, Queensland, and Western Australia.

The study found that improvements in sleep, diet, and physical activity were associated with notable reductions in psychological distress. Conversely, increases in screen time, junk food consumption, and the use of alcohol and tobacco were linked to higher levels of distress.

Even small changes, such as an extra hour of sleep, more physical activity, or improved diet, can positively influence mental health. The findings underscore the need for a multifaceted approach to adolescent wellbeing, emphasizing that support at the school, community, and policy levels is crucial.

