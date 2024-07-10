JP Nadda Chairs First Executive Committee Meeting of National One Health Mission
Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired the first executive committee meeting of the National One Health Mission. The mission aims to implement an integrated approach to disease control and pandemic preparedness, focusing on human, animal, plant, and environmental health through inter-ministerial collaboration.
- Country:
- India
Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired the inaugural executive committee meeting of the National One Health Mission on Wednesday.
According to a health ministry statement, the mission aims to achieve integrated disease control and pandemic preparedness by institutionalizing the 'One Health' approach.
Nadda highlighted the mission's role in leveraging ongoing and planned programs from various ministries and departments to holistically and sustainably address the health of humans, animals, plants, and the environment.
Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health) of Niti Aayog, and Principal Scientific Advisor Dr. Ajay Kumar Sood also attended the meeting.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Close review meeting held between officials of NBEMS, Union Health Ministry on NEET-PG 2024, says NBEMS official
Union Health Ministry Sets Guidelines for Ethical Use of Leftover Medical Samples
Union Health Ministry issues advisory to states in view of Zika virus cases from Maharashtra
Health Ministry Issues Advisory Amid Zika Virus Cases in Maharashtra
Union Health Ministry Issues Advisory Amid Zika Virus Cases in Maharashtra