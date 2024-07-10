Left Menu

JP Nadda Chairs First Executive Committee Meeting of National One Health Mission

Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired the first executive committee meeting of the National One Health Mission. The mission aims to implement an integrated approach to disease control and pandemic preparedness, focusing on human, animal, plant, and environmental health through inter-ministerial collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:20 IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired the inaugural executive committee meeting of the National One Health Mission on Wednesday.

According to a health ministry statement, the mission aims to achieve integrated disease control and pandemic preparedness by institutionalizing the 'One Health' approach.

Nadda highlighted the mission's role in leveraging ongoing and planned programs from various ministries and departments to holistically and sustainably address the health of humans, animals, plants, and the environment.

Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health) of Niti Aayog, and Principal Scientific Advisor Dr. Ajay Kumar Sood also attended the meeting.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

