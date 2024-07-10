Doctors Call Off Strike After Security Boost Promised

Left Menu

Doctors at GTB Hospital and UCMS ended their strike after meeting with authorities following an assault by a patient's attendants. A six-member committee was formed to oversee the implementation of security measures and other demands. An FIR was filed against the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:38 IST
Senior and junior residents at the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and GTB Hospital ended their indefinite strike on Wednesday. The decision came after a meeting with the medical director of GTB Hospital and the principal of UCMS, during which key demands were addressed.

The strike, initiated due to an assault on doctors by a patient's attendants, concluded with the formation of a six-member committee. This committee, which includes members of the GTB Hospital and UCMS administration along with the Residents Doctor Association (RDA) president, will oversee the timely implementation of security measures and other demands raised by the doctors.

An emergency meeting on Wednesday morning concluded with an agreement to address essential requests, including filing an FIR against the attackers and bolstering hospital security. The hospital's outpatient department was partially affected during the strike, though emergency services remained operational.

