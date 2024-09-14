Mamata Banerjee Appeals to Agitating Doctors for Dialogue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday evening made an earnest appeal to striking doctors to attend a scheduled meeting at her residence to discuss the RG Kar Hospital incident.

The doctors, however, stood firm on their demand for live-streaming the discussions, causing the meeting to be delayed. Banerjee insisted that live-streaming was not possible due to pending court proceedings.

She assured the doctors that the proceedings would be video-recorded and a copy provided after Supreme Court permission, stressing her willingness to engage in dialogue despite her previous unreciprocated efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)