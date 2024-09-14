Mamata Banerjee Appeals to Agitating Doctors for Dialogue

Left Menu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged agitating doctors to join a meeting at her residence, amid their demand for live-streaming it. The meeting, intended to address the RG Kar incident, stalled as doctors insisted on transparency. Banerjee expressed frustration and ruled out live-streaming, citing court restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday evening made an earnest appeal to striking doctors to attend a scheduled meeting at her residence to discuss the RG Kar Hospital incident.

The doctors, however, stood firm on their demand for live-streaming the discussions, causing the meeting to be delayed. Banerjee insisted that live-streaming was not possible due to pending court proceedings.

She assured the doctors that the proceedings would be video-recorded and a copy provided after Supreme Court permission, stressing her willingness to engage in dialogue despite her previous unreciprocated efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

