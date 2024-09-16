Left Menu

Taliban Halts Polio Vaccination in Afghanistan: A Global Health Setback

The Taliban has suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, posing a significant challenge to global efforts to eradicate the disease. The WHO confirmed 18 cases this year in Afghanistan, with the majority in the south. Previously, August saw synchronized vaccination efforts with Pakistan. The recent suspension could impact polio eradication in both countries.

Taliban Halts Polio Vaccination in Afghanistan: A Global Health Setback
The Taliban has suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN reported on Monday, further complicating efforts to eradicate the deadly and paralyzing disease worldwide.

Afghanistan, one of only two countries where polio remains endemic, faces increased risk with 18 polio cases confirmed this year, predominantly in the south. The suspension of the September immunization campaign came abruptly without an explanation and no comments from the Taliban administration.

Dr. Hamid Jafari from the World Health Organisation noted ongoing discussions about shifting from house-to-house vaccinations to site-based immunizations. Past campaigns in Pakistan have frequently faced violence. The suspension in Afghanistan also threatens to undermine synchronized vaccination efforts between Afghanistan and Pakistan, crucial for regional eradication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

