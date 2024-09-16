Left Menu

Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust's Nutrition Milestone: 10 Million Children Served

The Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust has achieved a landmark by serving 10 million children across India through its nutrition initiatives. The Trust celebrated this feat with the ‘Power of Poshan’ award ceremony, honoring contributors and partners. The programme, guided by Sri Madhusudan Sai, aims to end child hunger in government schools, supplementing diets with vital nutrients.

The Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust has achieved a significant milestone by serving 10 million children across India through its 'Nutrition' initiatives aimed at combating hidden hunger in government and government-aided schools. The "Power of Poshan" award ceremony was held on 12 September 2024 at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur to celebrate this achievement. Esteemed guests including International Cricketer Jonty Rhodes attended the event.

The trust operates its own nutraceutical manufacturing unit to produce SaiSure, a multi and micronutrient supplement delivered to government schools in 25 States and 4 Union Territories. With the State of Karnataka serving as the programme's core area, approximately 5.5 million children receive morning nutrition each day. Guided by Sri Madhusudan Sai, the initiative has grown into the world's largest morning nutrition programme.

The programme's success is attributed to strong collaboration with local farming communities, procuring millet grains to support both farmers' livelihoods and the nutrition programme. Emphasizing holistic nutrition, the Trust aims to ensure no child goes to school hungry, thus investing in the health of future generations and fostering responsible citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

