Taliban Halts Polio Vaccination in Afghanistan, Triggering Global Concerns
The Taliban's suspension of polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan has serious implications for global polio eradication efforts. Afghanistan is one of the last two countries battling endemic polio, and the halt could reverse years of progress. With no reason given for the suspension, UNICEF and WHO are scrambling to adapt their strategies.
The global effort to eradicate polio has been dealt a significant blow as the Taliban suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN confirmed on Monday. The move threatens to unravel years of progress in a country where polio remains endemic.
Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only two countries where the virus is still actively spreading, posing risks to children across the region and potentially beyond. The Taliban provided no reason for the suspension, nor was a representative available for comment.
UN agencies had planned to launch a comprehensive immunization campaign this September, but shifting strategies may now focus on vaccinating children at mosques instead of homes. Discussions are ongoing to assess the potential impact of the policy changes.
