West Bengal Govt and Junior Doctors Hold Crucial Talks to Break RG Kar Hospital Deadlock

The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and junior doctors is taking place at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to resolve the RG Kar Hospital impasse. Previous attempts ended without success. The junior doctors have maintained their demands while the government has agreed to record meeting minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:25 IST
The first round of negotiations between the West Bengal government and junior doctors has commenced at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence to break the RG Kar Hospital deadlock.

Arriving under police escort, approximately 30 junior doctors reached Banerjee's residence at 6:20 pm for the high-stakes dialogue, initially slated for 5 pm but started around 7 pm. TV channels reported the doctors submitted a memorandum listing their demands to Banerjee.

Chief Minister Banerjee, in an earlier appeal to a Bengali news channel, urged the doctors to end their ceasework, emphasizing that every issue can be resolved through discussions. She expressed optimism about finding a solution with a Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The impasse had persisted due to the state government's refusal to allow live-streaming and video recordings of the meetings, leading to a compromise whereby the doctors agreed to have the minutes documented. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant announced both parties would sign the minutes, which stenographers, accompanying the doctors, would record.

Despite the ongoing discussions, the junior doctors have stood firm on their demands, including justice for a raped and murdered doctor at RG Kar Hospital and the removal of top police and health officials.

