Malaysia Reports New mpox Case: Analysis and Global Implications
Malaysia's health ministry reported a new case of mpox of the clade 2 variant. The patient, now in stable condition, showed symptoms on Sept. 11. This brings the total to 10 cases since last year. The World Health Organization recently declared mpox a global public health emergency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 08:38 IST
Malaysia's health ministry confirmed a new case of mpox of the clade 2 variant on Tuesday. The patient, a Malaysian man in stable condition, first exhibited symptoms on Sept. 11.
This case raises the total number of mpox infections in Malaysia to 10 since July last year. The disease spreads through routine close contact, leading to flu-like symptoms and rashes.
The World Health Organization recently declared mpox a global emergency, particularly affecting vulnerable groups like children and pregnant women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- mpox
- health
- ministry
- virus
- clade 2
- WHO
- public health
- emergency
- global concern
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Sees 16% Surge in August Vehicle Wholesales
RSS Samanway Baithak stresses necessity of revisiting laws and penal actions to expedite swift justice for women who suffer atrocities.
Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 9% Increase in Total Wholesales for August
Emerging Threats in South-East Asia: WHO Bulletin Highlights Rising Mpox Cases, Cholera, and Dengue
WHO Report Highlights High Road Traffic Deaths in Southeast Asia