Malaysia Reports New mpox Case: Analysis and Global Implications

Malaysia's health ministry reported a new case of mpox of the clade 2 variant. The patient, now in stable condition, showed symptoms on Sept. 11. This brings the total to 10 cases since last year. The World Health Organization recently declared mpox a global public health emergency.

Updated: 17-09-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 08:38 IST
Malaysia's health ministry confirmed a new case of mpox of the clade 2 variant on Tuesday. The patient, a Malaysian man in stable condition, first exhibited symptoms on Sept. 11.

This case raises the total number of mpox infections in Malaysia to 10 since July last year. The disease spreads through routine close contact, leading to flu-like symptoms and rashes.

The World Health Organization recently declared mpox a global emergency, particularly affecting vulnerable groups like children and pregnant women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

