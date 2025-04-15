Left Menu

Wholesale Inflation Hits 6-Month Low: A Price Drop Story

Wholesale price inflation in India dropped to 2.05% in March, marking a six-month low. The decline is attributed to lower food prices, particularly vegetables and potatoes. The Reserve Bank of India continues to focus on retail inflation for monetary policy, having recently cut the policy rate to stimulate the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:47 IST
Wholesale Inflation Hits 6-Month Low: A Price Drop Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wholesale inflation in India has reached a six-month low of 2.05% in March, driven by a substantial easing in food prices, notably vegetables and potatoes, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation had previously stood at 2.38% in February. The Ministry of Industry attributes the current positive inflation rate primarily to the rising costs in manufacturing sectors like food products, textiles, and electricity.

Economists caution that global trade tensions may continue to affect commodity prices, potentially influencing future WPI inflation dynamics. Currently, retail inflation remains a key metric for the Reserve Bank of India in shaping monetary policy, which was recently adjusted to foster economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025