India's Wholesale Inflation Sees a Slight Dip in March 2025

India's wholesale inflation rate for March 2025 declined to 2.05%, marking a decrease from February's 2.38%, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This marks a continuous positive inflation trend over the past year, although a slight reduction has been observed.

The downturn in March's inflation rate is largely attributed to decreased prices in several categories, including crude petroleum, natural gas, and non-food articles. Conversely, certain sectors witnessed price increases, such as manufactured food products, textiles, and electricity, which contributed to sustaining the overall positive inflation rates.

Throughout March, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) demonstrated fluctuations across different sectors. A notable drop was recorded in the primary articles, with a decrease of 1.07% from February's index. Economists suggest that a moderate rise in inflation can encourage manufacturers to boost production, supporting economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)