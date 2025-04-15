India's wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation eases to 2.05 pc in March against 2.38 pc in February: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
