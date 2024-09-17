EaseMyTrip's Strategic Dive into Medical Tourism

EaseMyTrip.com on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 49 percent stake in Pflege Home Healthcare and 30 percent in Rollins International, marking its strategic foray into the rapidly-growing medical tourism sector.

The acquisitions align with EaseMyTrip's mission to offer holistic travel solutions by integrating wellness and healthcare services into its portfolio, the company stated.

Pflege, a home healthcare provider, is headquartered in Dubai, while Rollins International is known for its gluten-free, lactose-free, and allergen-free food products and health supplements in India.

"With the growing demand for accessible, quality healthcare services, this acquisition was necessary to meet the evolving needs of travelers seeking wellness and medical solutions," said Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

The move comes as medical tourism experiences unprecedented growth, both in India and globally. The industry, valued at USD 7.69 billion, is expected to reach USD 14.31 billion by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)